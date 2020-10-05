 

ArcelorMittal Announces Invitation for Offers to Sell for Cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of its EUR 750,000,000 3.125% Notes due 14 January 2022 and EUR 500,000,000 0.95% Notes due 17 January 2023

ArcelorMittal Announces Invitation for Offers to Sell for Cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount
of its
EUR 750,000,000 3.125% Notes due 14 January 2022 (the “2022 Bonds”), of which EUR 750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount are outstanding and

EUR 500,000,000 0.95% Notes due 17 January 2023 (the “2023 Bonds”) , of which EUR 500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount are outstanding

Luxembourg, 5 October 2020 – [Time] CET – ArcelorMittal (“ArcelorMittal” or the “Company”) announces the commencement of an invitation (subject to offer restrictions) to holders of the bonds (the “Bondholders”) set forth in the table below (the “Bonds”) to submit offers to sell for cash (each such offer, an “Offer to Sell”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of €1.0 billion (the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”)  of the Bonds to the Company (the “Invitation”).

Description of the Bonds ISIN Listing Minimum Denomination Outstanding aggregate principal amount Purchase Price

 
EUR 750,000,000 3.125% Notes due
14 January 2022 		XS1167308128

  		Luxembourg €100,000 €750,000,000 103.60% (€1,036 for each €1,000 in principal amount)
EUR 500,000,000 0.95% Notes due 17 January 2023 XS1730873731 Luxembourg €100,000 €500,000,000 99.80% (€998 for each €1,000 in principal amount)

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Invitation, which are contained in the invitation for offers dated 5 October 2020 prepared by ArcelorMittal (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Invitation for Offers”), and are subject to the offer restrictions set out below and more fully described in the Invitation for Offers.

The Invitation will commence on 5 October 2020 and will expire at 17.00 hours CEST on 13 October 2020 (the “Invitation Period”), unless the Invitation Period is extended, withdrawn, terminated or amended at the sole discretion of the Company. Offers to Sell, once submitted, may not be withdrawn except in the limited circumstances described in the section “Amendment and Termination” of the Invitation for Offers.

