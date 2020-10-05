 

Recruiter.com to Hold Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on October 6

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 15:54  |  23   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters,  today announced that its Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn will share insight into the Company's current growth and key market drivers during an investor webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with Sohn will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/75

Questions can be pre-submitted to victor@redchip.com or online during the event.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




