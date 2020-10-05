Revival Gold to Attend Conferences

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming conferences and events:



New Orleans 2020 Investment Conference to be held as a virtual event on October 14 th – 17 th , 2020. Click here to register: https://hopin.to/events/2020-new-orleans-investment-conference?ref=077 ....





SME Thrive Virtual 2020 to be held as a virtual event on October 20th – 21st, 2020. Participating in the "Exploration Finance: How to Get Funded" session from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on October 20th, 2020.





121 Mining Investment Americas to be held as a virtual event on October 28th – 30th, 2020. Register at hubs.la/H0wdB-50.





2020 Idaho Mining Conference to be held as a virtual event on October 29th, 2020.



“We have a 10,000 meter exploration and in-fill drilling program underway at our Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho, USA and a preliminary economic assessment nearing completion for the first phase of a restart of mining operations. We are looking forward to sharing the progress the company is making,” said President & CEO Hugh Agro.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting, or who would like more information regarding the conferences and events noted above, please contact, Melisa Armand, (416) 366-4100 or email info@revival-gold.com. Corporate presentation and information materials are available on the Company’s website at www.revival‐gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second largest known deposit of gold in the state. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway on the potential re-start of a phase one open-pit heap leach operation and exploration continues focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.4 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t gold containing 1.35 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.2 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over 5 km and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.