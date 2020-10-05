 

DGAP-DD Schaeffler AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2020, 16:00  |  31   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Rosenfeld
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.345 EUR 2565.60 EUR
5.35 EUR 39178.05 EUR
5.355 EUR 11764.94 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.3509 EUR 53508.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XEUR


05.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63106  05.10.2020 

Schaeffler Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Schaeffler - Ingenieurwesen statt heißer Luft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Status: Zahlungsmittel des GRENKE Konzerns belegt
DGAP-News: Biotest AG:
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf „BB-' hoch mit „positivem' ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-News: CTS EVENTIM und Europäische Handballföderation schließen strategische Partnerschaft für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
02.10.20
JEFFERIES belässt Schaeffler auf 'Hold'
30.09.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt Schaeffler auf 'Underweight'
29.09.20
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english
29.09.20
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
29.09.20
SPD kritisiert Conti: Schließungspläne 'völlig falsches Signal'
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
24.09.20
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english
24.09.20
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
813
Schaeffler - Ingenieurwesen statt heißer Luft