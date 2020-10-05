 

PPG Launches PPG SANISHIELD 3000/5000 Polyurea Coating System to Address Special Challenges of Food, Beverage Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 16:03  |  38   |   |   

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG SANISHIELD 3000/5000 two-part polyurea coating system for walls and ceilings in industrial environments where quick installation and easy maintenance are critical, such as food and beverage facilities.

An alternative to fiberglass and stainless-steel wall and ceiling systems, PPG SaniShield coating system fills minor cracks in the substrate material to enhance surface integrity and durability. It offers excellent gloss retention for a bright white surface.

PPG SaniShield 3000/5000 coating system is an important extension of our polyurea-based coating line,” said Scott Doering, PPG director of sales, protective and marine coatings, U.S. “We developed the system to address market demand for a flexible, easy-to-maintain wall and ceiling coatings system with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for food and beverage manufacturing facilities. It is especially good for tough-to-coat places like transition zones. As a complete basecoat and topcoat system, it offers contractors and end users the confidence that comes with PPG’s leading formulation expertise.”

Combining an aromatic polyurea high-build basecoat with an aliphatic polyurea topcoat, PPG SaniShield 3000/5000 system goes on thickly and cures quickly. It provides an ultraviolet-stable, easy-to-clean surface that has been tested to withstand the harsh chemicals found in common sanitizers and disinfectants. The coating is suitable for U.S. Department of Agriculture incidental food contact applications and flame resistant pursuant to the ASTM E-84 flame spread test, making it a Class A coating.

Other key features of PPG SaniShield 3000/5000 coating system include:

  • Fast cure for return-to-service in 18 hours after coating;
  • A smooth, high-gloss and bright finish;
  • High elongation to cover imperfections and limit caulking; and
  • A high-solids and ultra-low-VOC (less than 17 grams per liter) formulation.

PPG SaniShield 3000/5000 coating system is available in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. For more information, visit ppgpmc.com/sanishield.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG SaniShield are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Protective and Marine Coatings

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
PPG to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results October 19
30.09.20
SICO Paint by PPG Unveils 2021 Colour of the Year: Blue-winged Warbler
29.09.20
PPG Launches Comprehensive Line of Flooring Coatings
16.09.20
PPG receives DOE funding to study coatings applications in automotive lithium-ion batteries