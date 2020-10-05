Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients (CRISP) Selects Get Real Health for Patient Portal Solution

The first phase of the project will be rolled out across the state of Maryland and is expected to be available in November 2020. Included in the first phase is the proven Get Real Health patient engagement platform that will enable patients to access their COVID-19 test results quickly and easily in a secure environment. Available in both a web-based portal and native mobile application, individuals will have access to their COVID-19 test results anytime, anywhere for added efficiency and convenience.

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), Maryland's statewide health information exchange, has selected Get Real Health’s patient engagement platform to help improve secure access to COVID-19 test results for patients in Maryland.

This patient engagement solution will seamlessly integrate with the Health Information Exchange (HIE) currently in place as part of the CRISP suite of tools, facilitating the secure exchange of data from disparate providers and organizations throughout the region.

“These are unprecedented times related to protecting public health in our community due to COVID-19, and we are honored to work with the official health exchange for the state of Maryland,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health. “Helping to ease the stress of COVID-19 testing and playing a role in improving the health and safety of our fellow citizens is personal to us. As a Maryland company, we have benefited from the support of many state and local organizations over the years. Being a part of this project brings our mission full circle.”

“It is critical that patients have their COVID-19 test results as quickly as possible,” said Craig Behm, Maryland executive director of CRISP. “Although most patients will receive information directly from their physicians, those going to walk-up testing sites may need results through CRISP instead. Get Real Health’s focus on access and interoperability make them great partners in this endeavor.”

“The importance of patient involvement and empowerment in managing their care is more important than ever as we manage through this pandemic,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “We look forward to the benefits and impact that the Get Real Health patient engagement platform will have in Maryland and other states for years to come.”