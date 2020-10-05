More Games, More Talent, and More Control for Fans—Amazon Delivers the Future of Football with TNF on Prime Video

(NASDAQ: AMZN) — Today, Amazon announced a slate of new features and original programming for Thursday Night Football (TNF) Presented by Bud Light Platinum on Prime Video and Twitch, which kicks off on Oct. 8 as Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears.

“We are always looking for ways to delight customers and enhance the value of a Prime membership, and are thrilled to bring Thursday Night Football back to Prime Video and Twitch for a fourth season,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We know these are unusual times, and have developed a wall-to-wall lineup of exclusive features and original content from across Amazon that prioritizes real-time data and insights, provides expert analysis, and gives fanatic and casual football fans alike access to more games, more talent, and more options than ever before.”

Announcer Options Put Fans in Control

Prime Video is once again producing multiple announcer options for TNF alongside the default FOX broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer return for their third season on Prime Video, and new this year Prime members can tune-in to a ‘Scout’s Feed,’ which features podcasters and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah alongside sports podcast, radio, and TV host Joy Taylor. These feeds are exclusive to Amazon and give football fans around the world the ability to customize their viewing experience from wherever they are watching. Prime members in the US and Mexico will once again have access to the FOX Deportes Spanish-language broadcast. To switch between announcers, Prime members can simply open the settings on their device, select the broadcast of their choice, and enjoy the game.

A New Day for ‘NFL Next’

On the heels of a successful first season, ‘NFL Next’ returns this year to Prime Video with two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams, and Next Gen Stats Analyst James Koh. New this year, former NFL receiver and Academy Award winner Andrew Hawkins joins the show as a co-host, rounding out refreshing group of talent that provides a unique perspective on the NFL.