 

More Games, More Talent, and More Control for Fans—Amazon Delivers the Future of Football with TNF on Prime Video

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 16:00  |  71   |   |   

(NASDAQ: AMZN) — Today, Amazon announced a slate of new features and original programming for Thursday Night Football (TNF) Presented by Bud Light Platinum on Prime Video and Twitch, which kicks off on Oct. 8 as Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005162/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are always looking for ways to delight customers and enhance the value of a Prime membership, and are thrilled to bring Thursday Night Football back to Prime Video and Twitch for a fourth season,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We know these are unusual times, and have developed a wall-to-wall lineup of exclusive features and original content from across Amazon that prioritizes real-time data and insights, provides expert analysis, and gives fanatic and casual football fans alike access to more games, more talent, and more options than ever before.”

Announcer Options Put Fans in Control

Prime Video is once again producing multiple announcer options for TNF alongside the default FOX broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer return for their third season on Prime Video, and new this year Prime members can tune-in to a ‘Scout’s Feed,’ which features podcasters and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah alongside sports podcast, radio, and TV host Joy Taylor. These feeds are exclusive to Amazon and give football fans around the world the ability to customize their viewing experience from wherever they are watching. Prime members in the US and Mexico will once again have access to the FOX Deportes Spanish-language broadcast. To switch between announcers, Prime members can simply open the settings on their device, select the broadcast of their choice, and enjoy the game.

A New Day for ‘NFL Next’

On the heels of a successful first season, ‘NFL Next’ returns this year to Prime Video with two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams, and Next Gen Stats Analyst James Koh. New this year, former NFL receiver and Academy Award winner Andrew Hawkins joins the show as a co-host, rounding out refreshing group of talent that provides a unique perspective on the NFL.

Seite 1 von 4
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:05 Uhr
Kissigs Investor-Update Q3/20 mit Adobe, Amazon, American Tower, Apple, Energiekontor, Funkwerk, Hypoport, Microsoft, PayPal, SBF, Square
08:47 Uhr
Statistik: Corona-Krise trifft Bekleidungshandel besonders stark
07:46 Uhr
Aktien: Microsoft plant Schulmarkt zu erobern - Aktie testet Grenzen aus
06:01 Uhr
Gehen Amazon die Reinvestitionsoptionen aus?
04.10.20
Depot-Check: 4 x zweistellige Rendite | Die Indizes schlafen. Der BÖRSENKOMPASS ist hellwach!
02.10.20
Amazon Music Partners with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to Exclusively Remaster and Deliver Thousands of Songs and Albums at the Highest Quality Streaming Audio Available
02.10.20
Dow Jones, Tesla, Nio, Activision Blizzard, Carnival, Nikola, Intuitive Surgical, Amazon - US-Markt
02.10.20
Palantir-Aktie nach Börsengang – jetzt sofort kaufen?
01.10.20
Dow Jones, Alphabet, Amazon, PepsiCo, Tesla, Nio, Carnival, Beyond Meat, Alibaba - US-Markt
01.10.20
Fluch oder Segen?: Das Schicksal dieser Immobilienaktie liegt in Warren Buffetts Händen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:46 Uhr
1.971
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
29.09.20
236
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten
16.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2/Wegen Corona: Bundesliga verliert 150 Millionen Euro an TV-Geldern
30.01.20
3
Bezos pumpt weitere 1 Mrd. US-Dollar in Indien, aber Amazon bekommt die kalte Schulter