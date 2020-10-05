 

LIZI LOSSES ALERT Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Lizhi Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020   

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Lizhi Inc. (“Lizhi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI) resulting from allegations that Lizhi might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On January 17, 2020, Lizhi conducted its initial public offering where it issued 4.1 million American depositary shares at $11.00 per ADS. Following the IPO, Lizhi’s ADS price has fallen significantly, closing at $2.77 per ADS on September 22, 2020.

If you purchased Lizhi securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/lizhiinc-lizi-shareholder-class-action- ... or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

