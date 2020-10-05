Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Its 2019 Sustainability Report

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced the publication of its 2019 Sustainability Report (“Report”), developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (Core Option).

This Report provides a transparent account of the Company’s Sustainability performance, targets and strategy, and applies rigorous global standards for comparability and comprehensiveness. In formulating the Company’s targets and measuring its efforts, Star Bulk draws inspiration and guidance from the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Report presents the Star Bulk priorities and goals and provides extensive information about the Company’s activities towards sustainable development, including corporate governance, operational excellence, and the ways in which it measures and manages its impact on the environment, its people and society. Highlighting the material issues as these have been identified by the Company’s stakeholders, the Report demonstrates the Company’s ambition to engage its employees, investors, customers, banks and other constituents, in the formulation of its strategy and the reporting of its performance.

Commenting on the publication of the Report, Mr. Petros Pappas, Star Bulk CEO, emphasized:

“We remain firmly committed to make Star Bulk a leader in sustainable dry bulk shipping. In addition to our strong economic performance this requires continuous efforts to ensure good governance, a broadening and deepening of our social impact and the protection of the natural environment upon which present and future generations depend.”

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 116 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 12.9 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.