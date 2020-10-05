 

Regarding the increase of AB Ignitis Grupė authorised capital and registration of a new version of the Articles of Association

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 5 October 2020 a new version of the Company’s Articles of Association was registered at State Enterprise Centre of Registers, which, among other amendments, included authorised capital increase of the Company. According to the 16 September order (hereinafter – the Order) of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Ministry of Finance), acting as a sole shareholder of the Company, released on 16 September 2020, that stated that if allocated shares were not completely subscribed during the time-frame provided, the authorised capital of the Company may be increased according to the nominal value of the subscribed shares and the Board would decide the size of the authorised capital of the Company.

The Board of the Company, having regard to the Order and the first clause of the 18 September 2020 order of the Ministry of Finance, which amended the clause regarding the authorised capital sum by increasing the authorised capital by additional contributions to EUR 466,730,561.99 by means of releasing 20,901,503 new ordinary registered shares (this order can be found in the Prospectus of the Company’s Initial Public Offering), and after evaluating the structure of the investors shares orders, as well as other criteria related to the public offering, has decided on 1 October to amend the size of the authorised capital, listed in the Articles of Association, to EUR 1,658,756,293.81 (one billion six hundred fifty eight million seven hundred fifty six thousand two hundred ninety three euros and 81 cents) and share number to 74,283,757 (seventy four million two hundred eighty three thousand seven hundred fifty seven).

As reported before, the number of subscribed shares with specific investors during the time-frame of the Company’s Initial Public Offering is 20,000,000 (twenty million) ordinary nominal shares, with EUR 22.33 nominal value for a share, emission price EUR 22.50.

The new version of the Articles of Association is attached.

More information:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076

Attachment


