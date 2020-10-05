Company announcement No. 2/ 2020-2021 resignation BoD AX V Nissens ApS

Manfred Wolf has decided to resign from his position as member of the Board of Directors in AX V Nissens ApS by beginning of October 2020.

Manfred Wolf resigns from the Board of Directors in AX V Nissens ApS

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, Niels Jacobsen, Chairman of the Board, thanks Manfred for his great contribution to Nissens over the past three years – in particular within Nissens’ Automotive division.

We wish Manfred the best of luck in his future endeavors.

For further information, please contact:

Rikke Kroer Høberg, Vice President, Global Group Services, at rkh@nissens.com

