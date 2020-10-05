GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) will report results for the 2020 third quarter prior to market open on Oct. 20, 2020. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Date: Oct. 20, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-367-2403 International Dial-In: 1-334-777-6978 Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Oct. 20, 2020 Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820 Access Code: 6388397 Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

