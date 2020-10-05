Diaceutics Research Predicts NSCLC US Testing Market to Reach $3.6bn by 2025, but Solution Still Needed to Improve Patient Outcomes

Driven by the increased utility of NSCLC testing and testing services, as well as new single and combination treatments – Diaceutics’ research found that currently, there are 714 new precision medicine treatments focused on NSCLC in late-stage clinical trials – this exponential growth represents 40% of the total value for the NSCLC treatment market. The growing market demonstrates the mounting dependence on precision medicine therapies for cancer treatment; and the pharmaceutical sector’s increasing investment in testing to ensure that their new treatments reach the eligible patient population. In doing so, they are closing the gap on the $2-3 billion in potential NSCLC revenues that is currently lost every year due to inefficient testing.

Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX) today publishes new research which predicts that the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) testing market will expand to $3.6 billion in the United States by 2025 – up considerably from just $125 million today. The findings are published in the 2020 Diaceutics PM Readiness Report.

Currently, only half of patients with advanced NSCLC are receiving the right drug

As pharma revenues continue to be lost due to hurdles inherent with current NSCLC testing pathways, analysis in Diaceutics’ PM Readiness Report shows that this has a significant impact on patient treatment. Currently, only half of NSCLC patients who are eligible for precision medicine therapies receive them, with not enough emphasis being placed on the economic value of diagnostic testing. Pharma investment therefore often does not reflect the true value of efficient testing, or the investment is spread too thinly across multiple players. This disincentivises stakeholders within the testing ecosystem from addressing the entire patient journey from cough to precision treatment, leading to a fragmented approach to testing.

Diaceutics’ research found that by investing heavily in the PD-L1 22C3 antibody, Merck has shown how education and investment drives biomarker adoption, with 83% of all PD-L1 testing today using Merck’s associated antibody.

Furthermore, 10% of patients receive NSCLC treatment without relevant testing

Diaceutics’ research shows that even when patients do receive a precision medicine drug, one-in-10 will receive the wrong one. The PM Readiness Report found that 10% of NSCLC patients are receiving precision medicine treatments without having had the relevant biomarker tests, signifying a knowledge gap amongst oncologists around biomarkers and their associated treatments.