FirstFarms A/S strenghtens the management

As per 1 October 2020, Michael Hyldgaard is employed as Group CFO in FirstFarms A/S



Michael Hyldgaard comes from a position as Senior Manager at PwC Denmark and has over 20 years of experience from the audit sector, where he also has advised larger foreign groups and agricultures.

”Michael is, among other things, getting the task to optimise the finance function in Denmark and secure an optimal support, development and knowledge sharing in the foreign finance functions. Michael’s extensive experience, not least from the agricultural sector, will be a significant contribution to FirstFarms’ continued development and growth”, says CEO Anders H. Nørgaard”.