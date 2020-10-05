 

Dow innovations earn five R&D 100 awards

Five innovative technologies from Dow (NYSE: DOW) were recently recognized with R&D 100 Awards, a signature program of R&D Magazine designed to identify and celebrate the top 100 revolutionary technologies introduced during the past year. The R&D 100 honors innovation pioneers and their contributions to science and technology and is considered one of the most prestigious innovation awards programs.

“Our innovations continue to position Dow to deliver differentiated products and solutions for our customers, bringing value to our shareholders and addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges,” said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer. “This recognition from R&D 100 celebrates the dedication, expertise and creativity of Dow scientists and engineers who developed these innovations that have delivered performance and sustainability simultaneously for our customers.”

This marks the ninth consecutive year of Dow technologies appearing on the R&D 100 list and the seventh consecutive year of Dow winning more R&D 100 awards than any other company.

Award-winning technologies from Dow this year include:

  • DOWSIL EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive - offers a step change in performance of electrically conductive adhesives, critical for emerging applications in autonomous driving, cameras and 5G base station applications. It provides high elongation, superior shielding, strong adhesion, durability and conductive performance.
  • DOWSIL EI-2888 Primerless Silicone Encapsulant - Dow’s novel patented material has unique primerless encapsulation performance, which combines excellent LED protection for flexible and rigid light fixtures to typical substrates. It is tested to UL standards that qualify it for outdoor, IP rated and explosion proof lighting, when suitably applied in the overall design.
  • ENGAGE 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers - ENGAGE Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) are designed to enable thermoplastic olefins (TPO) to meet a variety of performance targets, especially in the areas of low temperature impact, melt flow, melt strength, flexibility, and softness. ENGAGE Polyolefin Elastomers are used in both rigid and soft TPO formulations for injection molding, thermoforming, and blow molding applications.
  • NEOSEED NR-8800 Emulsion – A silicone-based durable water repellent finishing emulsion for synthetic fabrics jointly developed by Nicca Chemical Co and Dow. It offers an improved sustainability profile compared to conventional solutions based on fluorocarbon chemistry, combined with uncompromised technical performance, including superior water repellency, soft touch, scratch resistance and low seam slippage.
  • RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board - RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion is an aqueous functionalized polyolefin dispersion intended for paper barrier coating applications. RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion can be used to provide a hot and cold liquid water barrier typically needed for cup stock and water vapor resistance. It also provides a medium barrier against oil and grease in typical food packaging applications with excellent heat seal ability.

For more information about Dow’s innovation engine, visit Areas of Expertise and Awards on www.corporate.dow.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

