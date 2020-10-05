Dow innovations earn five R&D 100 awards

Five innovative technologies from Dow (NYSE: DOW) were recently recognized with R&D 100 Awards, a signature program of R&D Magazine designed to identify and celebrate the top 100 revolutionary technologies introduced during the past year. The R&D 100 honors innovation pioneers and their contributions to science and technology and is considered one of the most prestigious innovation awards programs.

“Our innovations continue to position Dow to deliver differentiated products and solutions for our customers, bringing value to our shareholders and addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges,” said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer. “This recognition from R&D 100 celebrates the dedication, expertise and creativity of Dow scientists and engineers who developed these innovations that have delivered performance and sustainability simultaneously for our customers.”