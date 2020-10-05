Mercer’s Lorna Friedman Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting Magazine

Prior to joining Mercer in 2010, she spent over a decade at CIGNA. Her responsibilities included strategic planning for emerging markets and evaluating global health systems. During her 20-year career in healthcare, she has received several awards for both academic achievement and community service. Dr. Friedman completed her residency at the University of Pennsylvania Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She is a graduate of New York Medical College and Columbia Medical School.

Lorna Friedman, Global Health Leader for Mercer’s Multinational Client Group, was recently named one of Consulting magazine’s 2020 Top 25 Consultants for Excellence in Healthcare . Based in New York, Dr. Friedman has helped lead Mercer’s global COVID-19 response team since the outset of the pandemic. She also has extensive experience designing health solutions for multinational employee populations including risk analysis, operational and benefit design, onsite clinics and diabetes and maternity management.

“We are so proud of the work Lorna has done throughout her career to earn this recognition as a Top 25 Consultant," said Herve Balzano, Mercer's President, Health, and Mercer Marsh Benefits International Leader. "Her leadership, deep expertise in all facets of healthcare and dynamic approach to problem-solving has been a tremendous asset to ensuring our clients are able to leverage the full value of Mercer – especially during these unprecedented times. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Due to the pandemic, the annual awards dinner has transitioned into a virtual event. Consulting will honor the Top 25 recipients, including Dr. Friedman, during an online program on October 8th at 5pm ET. More information about Lorna Friedman and the work she has done with Mercer can be found here.

