- Growing concerns related to food safety and standards, coupled with increasingly stringent regulations, will drive growth in global sample preparation market

- Increasing life sciences related research and development (R&D) activities will underscore growth over the forecast period

- Market valuation is anticipated to reach worth of about USD 10 billion by 2027

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending directed towards research and development is increasing in life sciences. Additionally, it is worth pointing out here that advancements in technology are being noted worldwide. These are contributing significantly towards growth in global sample preparation market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

As per Transparency Market Research, "A compound annual growth rate of about 6.6% will be recorded in the global sample preparation market over the aforementioned period. This is set to drive the market worth from about USD 5.6 billion in 2018 to about USD 10 billion by 2027 – the end of the forecast period. A host of factor will propel growth in the market landscape, creating growth avenues along the way."

Key Findings of Global Sample Preparation Market Study:

  • Product-wise, it is anticipated that the instruments segment will dominate the global sample preparation market owing to certain developments in pharmaceutical industry
  • As far as techniques are concerned, it is worth noting that solid-phase extraction segment is set to dominate market growth owing to its high and growing popularity
  • North America is anticipated to be a prominent regional market while Asia Pacific is expected to chart high growth rate from 2019 to 2027

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Sample Preparation Market:

  • Innovation and technological advancement are set to be notable growth propellers in the global sample preparation market
  • Increasing investment in life sciences research and development are paving way for a high growth trajectory over the forecast period
  • Growing environmental concerns, stringent regulatory policies regarding safety and standards are creating a positive market outlook

