 

Bambuser enters a proof of concept agreement with a world-leading home furnishing retailer for Live Video Shopping

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 16:30  |  28   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has entered into a `proof of concept' agreement worth SEK 1.12 million with a world-leading home furnishing retailer. The agreement concerns Live Video Shopping in three markets during the proof of concept phase, which lasts for a total of three months starting October 2020.

Bambuser AB has signed a `proof of concept' agreement for Live Video Shopping with one of the world's largest and most established home furnishing retail companies. The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of SEK 1.12 million in three of their markets during three months.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 5, 2020.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

