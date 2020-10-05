DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Noratis AG: Noratis intends to issue a corporate bond // Successful as a portfolio developer of residential property 05.10.2020 / 16:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Volume of up to EUR 50m planned

- Fixed interest coupon planned between 5.00 to 5.50 percent p.a.

- Subscription period is expected to begin at the end of October 2020

- Further profitable expansion of the residential portfolio in Germany planned

- Merz Real Estate accompanies the expansion strategy as a strong anchor shareholder

Eschborn, 05 October 2020 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") plans to extend its successful business model as a portfolio developer of attractive and at the same time affordable living space in Germany with the financial means from a new corporate bond, amongst others. The bond is planned to have a volume of up to EUR 50m. The fixed interest coupon is expected to range between 5.00 and 5.50 percent p.a.

The funds from the Noratis bond are intended to underpin the Company's profitable growth in addition to its very sound equity capitalisation. Moreover, in its expansion strategy, Noratis can rely on Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG (Merz), which is part of the Merz Group. At present, Merz has a stake of around 47.7 percent in Noratis. Within the scope of an investor and firm commitment agreement, Merz undertook to invest up to EUR 50m in Noratis through capital measures up to the end of 2024. As recently as September 2020, Noratis strengthened its equity significantly through a capital increase with a cash inflow in a gross amount of EUR 16.9m. With a current real estate portfolio including properties already acquired but not yet recognised in the balance sheet of more than 3,400 residential units in Germany, Noratis has already today a very stable business basis, which generated a recurring rental income of EUR 8.0m during the first half-year 2020 alone. Consequently, the rental income was already around 35 percent above the level of the previous year.