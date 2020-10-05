 

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Noratis intends to issue a corporate bond // Successful as a portfolio developer of residential property

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2020, 16:35  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Noratis AG: Noratis intends to issue a corporate bond // Successful as a portfolio developer of residential property

05.10.2020 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis intends to issue a corporate bond // Successful as a portfolio developer of residential property

- Volume of up to EUR 50m planned

- Fixed interest coupon planned between 5.00 to 5.50 percent p.a.

- Subscription period is expected to begin at the end of October 2020

- Further profitable expansion of the residential portfolio in Germany planned

- Merz Real Estate accompanies the expansion strategy as a strong anchor shareholder

Eschborn, 05 October 2020 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") plans to extend its successful business model as a portfolio developer of attractive and at the same time affordable living space in Germany with the financial means from a new corporate bond, amongst others. The bond is planned to have a volume of up to EUR 50m. The fixed interest coupon is expected to range between 5.00 and 5.50 percent p.a.

The funds from the Noratis bond are intended to underpin the Company's profitable growth in addition to its very sound equity capitalisation. Moreover, in its expansion strategy, Noratis can rely on Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG (Merz), which is part of the Merz Group. At present, Merz has a stake of around 47.7 percent in Noratis. Within the scope of an investor and firm commitment agreement, Merz undertook to invest up to EUR 50m in Noratis through capital measures up to the end of 2024. As recently as September 2020, Noratis strengthened its equity significantly through a capital increase with a cash inflow in a gross amount of EUR 16.9m. With a current real estate portfolio including properties already acquired but not yet recognised in the balance sheet of more than 3,400 residential units in Germany, Noratis has already today a very stable business basis, which generated a recurring rental income of EUR 8.0m during the first half-year 2020 alone. Consequently, the rental income was already around 35 percent above the level of the previous year.

Seite 1 von 5
Noratis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Status: Zahlungsmittel des GRENKE Konzerns belegt
DGAP-News: Biotest AG:
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf „BB-' hoch mit „positivem' ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-News: CTS EVENTIM und Europäische Handballföderation schließen strategische Partnerschaft für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:49 Uhr
Noratis: Neue Anleihe kommt
14:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis beabsichtigt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe: Erfolgreich als Bestandsentwickler von Wohnungen (deutsch)
14:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis beabsichtigt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe: Erfolgreich als Bestandsentwickler von Wohnungen
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Noratis AG deutsch
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Noratis AG deutsch
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Noratis AG english
16.09.20
Noratis: Erfolgreiche Finanzierungsrunde
16.09.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich platziert (deutsch)
16.09.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich platziert
16.09.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG capital increase successfully placed

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:57 Uhr
248
Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale