Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Mesoblast Limited (“Mesoblast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MESO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2020, the Company disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its marketing application for remestemcel-L for treatment of SR-aGVHD in pediatric patients. According to the CRL, the FDA recommended that Mesoblast “conduct at least one additional randomized, controlled study in adults and/or children to provide further evidence of the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD.” The CRL also “identified a need for further scientific rationale to demonstrate the relationship of potency measurements to the product’s biologic activity.”