Slam Drills Gold Mineralization in Maisie Zone
Maisie Gold Vein Intercepts Range Up To 10.3 g/t Gold
MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV:
SXL) is pleased to announce the results from a diamond drilling on its wholly owned Menneval Gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. Gold mineralization was intersected in all 9 holes
ranging from 0.10 g/t up to 10.3 g/t gold over 0.3 m.
The Company completed 9 diamond drill holes for a total of 624 m that test the Maisie gold vein over a strike length of 250 m. All 9 holes intersected quartz and carbonate zones representing the Maisie vein over core lengths ranging from 0.2 m to 1.1 m at down hole depths ranging from 28 m to 105 m. Previous trenching and drilling programs traced the Maisie gold‐bearing quartz vein over a strike‐length of 700 metres and to a depth of 30 metres.
|Hole_ID
|From_m
|interval_m
|Au_g/t
|MG2065
|58.60
|0.90
|0.33
|MG2065
|61.28
|1.42
|0.29
|MG2065
|66.16
|0.50
|0.67
|MG2066
|36.79
|0.10
|1.45
|MG2067
|29.00
|0.30
|3.61
|MG2068
|36.55
|0.35
|0.07
|MG2069
|17.50
|1.10
|0.50
|MG2069
|18.60
|0.30
|10.30
|MG2070
|20.00
|0.55
|3.05
|MG2070
|20.55
|1.45
|0.45
|MG2071
|26.80
|0.20
|0.10
|MG2072
|78.90
|0.50
|0.45
|MG2072
|79.40
|1.10
|0.25
|MG2073
|105.07
|0.38
|0.17
Drill collar data For the drilling program is tabled below:
