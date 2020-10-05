Slam Drills Gold Mineralization in Maisie Zone

Maisie Gold Vein Intercepts Range Up To 10.3 g/t Gold

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce the results from a diamond drilling on its wholly owned Menneval Gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. Gold mineralization was intersected in all 9 holes ranging from 0.10 g/t up to 10.3 g/t gold over 0.3 m.



The Company completed 9 diamond drill holes for a total of 624 m that test the Maisie gold vein over a strike length of 250 m. All 9 holes intersected quartz and carbonate zones representing the Maisie vein over core lengths ranging from 0.2 m to 1.1 m at down hole depths ranging from 28 m to 105 m. Previous trenching and drilling programs traced the Maisie gold‐bearing quartz vein over a strike‐length of 700 metres and to a depth of 30 metres.