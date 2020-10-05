ADM and Spiber to Partner on Production of Innovative Biobased Polymers

ADM (NYSE: ADM) and Spiber Inc. (Spiber) today announced an agreement to expand the production of Spiber’s innovative Brewed Protein polymers for use in apparel and other consumer products. The collaboration will combine Spiber’s cutting-edge structural protein fermentation technology with ADM’s deep expertise in large-scale fermentation technologies, engineering, operations and extensive agricultural supply chain.

The Brewed Protein polymers will be produced by ADM in the U.S. using plant-based dextrose as a feedstock, and then shipped to Spiber downstream facilities, where they will be processed into an array of materials — primarily fibers — for use in a variety of applications such as apparel, lightweight auto parts, high-performance foams, and more. Brewed Protein polymers will play a critical role in expanding the range of plant-based, sustainable alternative materials.

"Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable innovation in the products they purchase, and we’re excited to partner with Spiber to help bring this leading-edge technology to market,” said Ian Pinner, ADM’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer and president of the company’s Health & Wellness division.

“From our partnerships with farmers and our efficient origination network, to our ability to provide sustainably sourced feedstocks from nature, to our expertise in fermentation and ability to scale technology to commercial production, our end-to-end capabilities give us a substantial leadership position in this fast-growing market,” Pinner continued. “Across ADM, we are creating value for customers and shareholders alike by finding innovative, exciting ways to use our array of plant-based products. From alternative proteins to substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, we’re excited to lead in the creation of whole new generations of in-demand, sustainable products.”

“After more than a year of working closely with ADM, we are pleased to take our partnership to the next level and expand Spiber’s production to the U.S.,” said Kazuhide Sekiyama, Spiber’s Co-founder, Director, and Representative Executive Officer. “ADM has an amazing team, providing significant value for our business not only through its fermentation expertise, but also as a provider of quality, corn-based raw materials used in our process.