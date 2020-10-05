---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Befesa S.A.



5 October 2020



1. Details of the

Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,

Boulevard

Grande-Duchesse

Charlotte L-1330

Luxembourg Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification: An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligation: Norges

Bank, Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.):

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed

or reached: 2 October

2020

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation (Art. 8 and

9 of the Transparency

Law):

% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A)

Resulting situation on 5.03% 0.01% 5.04% 34,066,705 the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous 4.97% 0.09% 5.06% notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparency cy Law) Transparency Law) Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,715,054 5.03% SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,715,054 5.03% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date

Equity: At any 3,857 0.01% Lent time

Securities

Subtotal B 3,857 0.01% 1

Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2

Company information



Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com



Internet: www.befesa.com



