 

 The Chase Is Back on in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Coming This November

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 17:10  |  51   |   |   

Criterion Games, in collaboration with Stellar Entertainment, is reigniting the thrill of the chase and rush of the escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Launching on PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC on November 6 and Nintendo Switch on November 13, the game will feature enhanced visuals and cross-platform asynchronous multiplayer competition powered by Autolog — the revolutionary feature that allows players to seamlessly connect, compare and compete with their friends. The game will also include all main DLC that delivers an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges, bringing back Criterion’s critically-acclaimed Need for Speed debut, which won the coveted Best Racing Game Award from the Game Critics Awards in 2010 and The British Academy Video Games Award for Multiplayer in 2011.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005281/en/

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Graphic: Business Wire)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Graphic: Business Wire)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was ahead of its time when it released in 2010 as we built an automatic comparison and friend recommendation system in the game before that type of thing became a norm in today’s world. Now, we’re delighted to be bringing that spirit of timeless racing competition back to new platforms and players where they can connect, compare and compete no matter what platform they’re on, even on the go this time with the Nintendo Switch,” said Matt Webster, VP of Criterion Games. “Fueled by Autolog and some of the world’s most desirable and classic supercars, this will create the most heart-pumping socially competitive racing experience.”

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered features the graphical enhancements of the world of Seacrest County, where the winding roads and exotic supercars offer an adrenaline-filled sense of speed. A deep single-player career delivers the action of both sides of the law, where supercharged cop interceptors with tactical weaponry can bust their suspects, and elite racers can level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers. Through a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes, players can play their career solo or take on friends to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment. The game will also include all the additional post-launch content, like fan-favorite modes Armed and Dangerous and Lamborghini Untamed, seamlessly woven into the experience like never before. Brand new achievements, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and multiple quality of life updates make this the best time to reignite the pursuit on either side of the law. After launch, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will also see the addition of car wraps, which will give players even more customization options.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered’s groundbreaking Autolog technology returns to connect players with friends in head-to-head asynchronous competition, instinctively delivering and recommending challenges based on their results. The Autolog feature also enables players to compare and share all their experiences, pictures and challenges with cross-platform multiplayer, giving players the opportunity to compete with each other across any platform.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is rated E10+ by the ESRB. For more information about the game, please visit the website, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Motive Studios, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA, John Madden, and the NFL are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar Today, October ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Join the Galaxy's Finest as Star Wars: Squadrons Soars Into Homes Today
01.10.20
EA SPORTS Celebrates FIFA 21 World Premiere With Music Performances and More Around the Globe
28.09.20
DFL verlängert Vertrag mit dem Videospiel-Publisher EA
28.09.20
EA Sports FIFA 21 Soundtrack Inspired by Its Fans From Around the World
22.09.20
Madden NFL 21 Attracts the Most Sponsors in Madden NFL Championship Series History
16.09.20
Strap Into Virtual Reality and Experience World War II Like Never Before With Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond on December 11

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.20
84
Electronic Arts Info- und Meinungsthread