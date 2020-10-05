Capgemini Press Release// Why energy and utilities companies need to act now to help save the planet, and view sustainability as an opportunity

Press Contact:

Why energy and utilities companies need to act now to help save the planet, and view sustainability as an opportunity

With energy use contributing to 73% of all emissions globally, energy and utilities companies are the key players in the climate change issue

Almost two-thirds (64%) of organizations say also that they have generated a revenue increase from sustainable operations and offers, with more than half of organizations investing in at least six clean sources of revenue.



However, 37% have slowed or suspended sustainability investments and initiatives due to COVID-19.

Paris, October 5, 2020 – Energy and utilities companies with advanced sustainability1 initiatives earn more revenue, improve brand and company valuations, and are perceived positively by investors, regulators and clients, according to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute, “Powering Sustainability: Why energy and utility companies need to act now and help save the planet”. The report also found that the sector is diversifying into clean sources of revenue, however energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) is currently contributing 73% of all emissions globally2, and more needs to be done for companies to become sustainable to also help the whole economy to mitigate the climate risk.

With the Green packages (European Green Deal for instance) and other carbon related regulatory deadlines looming, failure to act is becoming expensive. In the face of this, large organizations are leading the way towards sustainability, declaring clear and ambitious goals for reducing or eliminating carbon from their company’s value chain, with European major Utilities showing the way. Capgemini surveyed 600 senior industry executives across 300 organizations and found that energy and utilities companies are moving from viewing sustainability as a threat to seeing it as a ‘raison d’être’ as well as an opportunity, and are moving fast securing a “license to operate3” to playing a critical role in transitioning to clean energy.