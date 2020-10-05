 

Capgemini Press Release// Why energy and utilities companies need to act now to help save the planet, and view sustainability as an opportunity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 17:40  |  55   |   |   

Hi,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre
Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com
_____________________

Press Contact:
Florence Lièvre
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
Email: florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Why energy and utilities companies need to act now to help save the planet, and view sustainability as an opportunity

With energy use contributing to 73% of all emissions globally, energy and utilities companies are the key players in the climate change issue

  • Almost two-thirds (64%) of organizations say also that they have generated a revenue increase from sustainable operations and offers, with more than half of organizations investing in at least six clean sources of revenue.
     
  • However, 37% have slowed or suspended sustainability investments and initiatives due to COVID-19.

Paris, October 5, 2020 – Energy and utilities companies with advanced sustainability1 initiatives earn more revenue, improve brand and company valuations, and are perceived positively by investors, regulators and clients, according to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute, “Powering Sustainability: Why energy and utility companies need to act now and help save the planet. The report also found that the sector is diversifying into clean sources of revenue, however energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) is currently contributing 73% of all emissions globally2, and more needs to be done for companies to become sustainable to also help the whole economy to mitigate the climate risk.

With the Green packages (European Green Deal for instance) and other carbon related regulatory deadlines looming, failure to act is becoming expensive. In the face of this, large organizations are leading the way towards sustainability, declaring clear and ambitious goals for reducing or eliminating carbon from their company’s value chain, with European major Utilities showing the way. Capgemini surveyed 600 senior industry executives across 300 organizations and found that energy and utilities companies are moving from viewing sustainability as a threat to seeing it as a ‘raison d’être’ as well as an opportunity, and are moving fast securing a “license to operate3” to playing a critical role in transitioning to clean energy.

Seite 1 von 4
Capgemini Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Capgemini Press Release// Growing number of businesses recognize need for ethical and trusted AI-powered systems but progress is still patchy
22.09.20
Press Release // Apax Partners signs an agreement with Capgemini in view of acquiring Odigo
22.09.20
Allianz-Forum: Wachsende Gefahr großer Hackerangriffe auf Autos
17.09.20
LYNX: Capgemini klopft ans Rekordhoch: Geht die Aktie da durch?
16.09.20
Capgemini SE: Launch of a seventh Employee Share Ownership Plan
16.09.20
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini supports the European Space Agency in the exploration of above ground forest biomass from space
15.09.20
Capgemini Press Release // COVID-19 accelerates insurance digitalization to meet customer demand: World InsurTech Report 2020
09.09.20
Capgemini Press Release // Connected services are vital for automotive manufacturers to regain lost ground
07.09.20
Capgemini SE: Availability of the First Half 2020 Financial Report

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch