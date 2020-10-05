 

PG&E Shares Resources to Help Customers Rebuild and Recover after Wildfires

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 17:45  |  37   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and other community partners share wildfire recovery support and resource information for customers returning home or rebuilding after recent wildfires. PG&E understands this is a difficult time for communities throughout Northern and Central California.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the communities impacted by the recent wildfires. We are working with affected customers to help assist them through the recovery process. PG&E offers disaster assistance to immediately support customers during this time,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

PG&E recognizes the hardships that those affected by wildfires are facing and know that billing is the last thing on customer’s minds. To help ease the burden, PG&E is offering:

  • Financial assistance for qualified customers.
    • California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program - Qualified households can save 20 percent or more each month on their energy bill.
    • Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program - Separate from CARE, income-qualified households with three or more persons can apply for a monthly discount on their electric bill.
    • Residential customers who have special energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions can receive a lower rate on monthly energy bills through the Medical Baseline program. There are no income qualifications.

In addition PG&E customers may qualify for Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH). REACH provides income qualified customers with financial assistance during times of hardship. Customers impacted by the wildfires are eligible for financial assistance. Certain limitations may apply.

  • Billing support to stop estimated energy usage attributed to the time period the home or business was unoccupied as a result of the emergency and discontinue billing for structures that were lost in the fire.
  • Credit relief for eligible customers who have lost their home or business by offering flexible payment arrangements for previous account balances.

PG&E urges customers to follow important safety guidelines as they return to evacuation zones or burn areas. When local first responders allow customers to return home PG&E recommends the following safety tips for homes and business in impacted areas.

Returning Home Safety Tips

  • If you see downed power lines, treat them as if they are "live" or energized. Keep yourself and others away and call 911, then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
  • If you smell the distinctive "rotten egg" odor of natural gas, leave the area and call 911 immediately, and then call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
  • If you or someone else shut off gas service, DO NOT turn it on yourself. Contact PG&E or a qualified professional to perform a safety inspection before restoring gas service and relighting pilot lights.
  • Check for damaged household electrical wiring. Turn off the power at the main electric switch if you suspect damage and consult an electrician.
  • Make sure generators are properly installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger.

For more information about how PG&E can help with the rebuild and recover phase, please call 800-743-5000, email rebuild@pge.com or visit pge.com/wildfirerecovery and pge.com/consumer-protections.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar Today, October ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
State’s Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert’ Today Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
01.10.20
Electric Vehicle Drivers: Apply for $800 Clean Fuel Rebate Before End of Year
01.10.20
State’s Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert’ for Thursday Afternoon and Evening
29.09.20
Public Safety Power Shutoff Update: Essentially All Customers Who Can Receive Electric Service Are Now Restored
28.09.20
PG&E Issues Weather ‘All Clear’ in Most Locations for Public Safety Power Shutoff Event
27.09.20
PG&E Conducts Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Response to High-Wind Event, Scope of Event Reduced to 65,000
27.09.20
For Public Safety Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Expects to Turn Off Power to Approximately 89,000 Customers in Parts of 16 Counties
26.09.20
Updated Weather Forecast for Dry, Offshore Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 15 Counties
25.09.20
With High Winds and Dry Conditions Expected in the Northern Sierra and North Valley, PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties
25.09.20
More Than 80 Instances of Wind-Driven Damage or Hazards Found on PG&E Power Lines That Were De-energized for Sept. 7-10 Public Safety Power Shutoff

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien