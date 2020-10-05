 

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of September 30, 2020

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital

as of September 30, 2020

CLICHY – October 05, 2020

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of September 30, 2020, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,532,240 shares, representing:

  • 66,933,684 voting rights,
  • 66,383,107 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise   +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
  Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85

isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Third Quarter 2020 results 28 October 2020 Conference call and Webcast
Full Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Meeting and webcast

Attachment


Disclaimer

