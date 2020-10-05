 

Alstom sa Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 30 September 2020

5 October 2020

 

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 30 September 2020

 

 

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

 

 
Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
30 September 2020 226,869,762 261,721,938


            About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
            Contacts Press:
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com


Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (0)6 67 61 88 58
julie.morel@alstomgroup.com


 

 

  		 


