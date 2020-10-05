 

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on Octobre 5, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between September 28, 2020 and October 2, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Total (EUR)
28/09/2020 2,704 14.1044 14.16 14.06                    38,138  
29/09/2020 5,000 14.0230 14.12 13.94                    70,115  
30/09/2020 3,759 14.0208 14.06 13.92                    52,704  
01/10/2020 5,000 14.0527 14.10 14.00                    70,264  
02/10/2020 5,000 13.8268 13.98 13.74                    69,134  
Total 21,463  13.9941    14.16    13.74    300,355  

As of October 2, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 273,726 shares at an average price of EUR 15,1983, representing in total EUR 4,160,174.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 864,778 shares as of October 2, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyba ....

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
*representing a SRL

 

