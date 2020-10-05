 

IBA - Regulated Information

October 05, 2020

Publication made under article 15 of the law of May 2, 2007 relating to the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions (Belgian Gazette 12.VI.2007 ) (hereinafter, the Law”)

Under this provision:

"[...] the issuer publishes the total capital, the total number of securities conferring the right to vote and voting rights, as well as, by category, the number of securities conferring the right to vote and voting rights vote, at the latest at the end of each calendar month in which an increase or a decrease in these numbers occurred.

   On each publication referred to in the first paragraph, the issuer also mentions, if applicable, the total number of bonds convertible into securities conferring the right to vote and rights materialized or not by securities to the subscription of securities conferring the right to vote not yet issued, the total number of voting rights that would result from the exercise of these conversion or subscription rights and the total number of shares without voting rights. "

The following information are current as of October 05, 2020:

Nature of information   Remark
Amount of capital (EUR) 42.294.182,30  
Securities with voting rights
=(A) 		30.133.920 This is the basis for calculating the 30% threshold provided in article 5 of the takeover law of April 1, 2007 (Belgian Gazette 26.IV.2007)
Shares with voting rights 30.133.920  
Shares with loyalty voting right (section 28 of the articles of association)
=(B) 		8.120.827  
Existing voting rights
=[A-B+(B*2)] 		38.254.747 This is the denominator under which must be calculated the quota of voting rights that can give rise to notification in accordance with article 6 of the Law
Bonds convertible into shares (CB) 0  
Voting rights that would result of CB conversion 0  
Subscription rights  (warrants) issued and exercisable 187.108  
Voting rights that would result of warrant conversion 187.108  
Statutory and legal thresholds  (section 35 of the articles of association) 1%, 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 7.5%, 10%, 15%, etc. by increments of 5% These are the thresholds under which the crossing, whether upward or downward (including passive crossing), gives rise to notification in accordance with section 6 or 18, §2, of the Law.

Shareholder’s structure : see PDF enclosed

Contact person for threshold crossing notifications: shareholderrelations@iba-group.com.

Shares endowed with the right to vote in loyalty: registered shares recorded in the share register for at least two consecutive years in the name of their holder (section 28 of the articles of association, in accordance with section 7:53 of the Companies and Associations Code).

Following the introduction of the loyalty voting right by decision of the general meeting of March 10, 2020, the calculation method used by IBA to determine the number of shares with the loyalty voting right at any time is the LIFO method (last in, first out), namely: for the same registered shareholder, the shares which the latter most recently acquired are the first shares which will be deducted from his “basket” of registered shares if he transfer shares thereafter.

Statutory ceiling (section 7, paragraph 1, of the articles of association: “No shareholder may, with companies and persons related to him, participate in the voting at general meetings for a number of votes exceeding 35% of the votes attached to all of the shares with voting rights issued by the company”): currently 35% of 38.254.747, i.e. 13.389.161 votes.

ISIN Code : Euronext Brussels BE0003766806

______________________

Attachments


