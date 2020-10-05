 

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR) Newsletter September 2020

Good evening,

Please find enclosed BGHL September 2020 Newsletter.


Best regards,
Enquiries:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP
Email: info@bgam-uk.com

This document is issued by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP. which is authorised and regulated in the conduct of investment business by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended investment company incorporated under the laws of Guernsey. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is registered with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1.107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. All investment is subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the price of shares in Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited can fall as well as rise. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP., One Vine Street, London W1J 0AH, United Kingdom.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
02.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
01.10.20
BGHL (EUR): Estimated NAV(s)
01.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
30.09.20
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR): Transaction in Own Shares
30.09.20
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
29.09.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
28.09.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
25.09.20
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
24.09.20
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back