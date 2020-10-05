 

VINCI Construction wins motorway contracts in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Rueil-Malmaison, 5 October 2020

VINCI Construction wins motorway contracts in Australia

  • ﻿Upgrades to a stretch of the M1 Pacific motorway, the main motorway connection along the east coast of Australia
  • ﻿Upgrades to Barton Highway, a major route used to transport goods between New South Wales, Canberra, and Victoria
  • Two contracts worth a total €200 million

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, has won two motorway upgrade contracts worth a total 330 million AUD (about €200 million).

The first contract, worth 270 million AUD (€165 million), is for the third upgrade package on the M1 Pacific Motorway between Varsity Lakes and Tugun near the border between Queensland and New South Wales. Following on from the first package won by Seymour Whyte in June 2020, this contract involves widening a 5km section of the motorway to three lanes in both directions, upgrading motorway bridges and slip roads, building a new service road and preserving the corridor for a possible future rail extension. This work, which also includes integrating smart motorway technologies, will help to reduce travel times for the 90,000 motorists who use this section each day.

The second contract, worth 60 million AUD (€37 million), will be carried out by an alliance chosen by Transport for NSW, between Seymour Whyte (responsible for the construction, 94%) and SMEC (tasked with the design, 6%). It involves upgrading a stretch of the Barton Highway between the Australian capital Canberra and Murrumbateman 280 km south west of Sydney in New South Wales. The package includes a new two-lane northbound carriageway, modifications to the existing Barton Highway, intersection upgrades, drainage works and relocation of services and utilities, as well as landscaping work. The Barton Highway is the main route used to transport goods between New South Wales, Canberra and the state of Victoria in South Australia.

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 72,000 employees and 830 companies generating revenue of €14.9 billion in 2019. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines. Through its low carbon concrete brand Exegy, VINCI Construction offers all its clients the opportunity to minimise the carbon footprint of their structures, with the aim of using 90% low carbon concrete by 2030. www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Vinci Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
11:19 Uhr
UBS belässt VINCI auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Trumps Corona-Infektion schockt nur kurz
02.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Trumps Corona-Infektion sorgt für Nervosität(1) 
02.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
02.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Vinci-Interesse an ACS-Sparte beflügelt auch Hochtief-Aktien
02.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
02.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Trumps Corona-Infektion sorgt für Nervosität
02.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt VINCI auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
RBC belässt VINCI auf 'Outperform'