 

Legrand Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

05.10.2020, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date

Total number of shares
composing the share capital

Total number of voting rights

September 30, 2020

267,447,746

Theoretical number of voting rights:

267,447,746

Number of exercisable voting rights*:

267,343,016

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

NB: the last stock options plan in force to date within the Company having expired in March 2020, no share will henceforth be created in this respect.

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at June 30, 2020

267,447,746

Exercise of stock options

0

Total number of shares as at July 31, 2020

267,447,746

Exercise of stock options

0

Total number of shares as at August 31, 2020

267,447,746

Exercise of stock options

0

Total number of shares as at September 30, 2020

267,447,746

* * *

Key financial dates:

  • 2020 nine-month results: November 5, 2020
     “Quiet period1” starts October 6, 2020
  • 2020 annual results: February 11, 2021
    Quiet period1” starts January 12, 2021
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021

About Legrand
 Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6.6 billion
 in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
 https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
 https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects ...

-------------------------

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

