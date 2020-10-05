 

Secret Partners With YWCA to Launch #RaiseItUp Campaign To Help Women Impacted Most by the 2020 Pandemic

Today, Secret Deodorant announced the launch of #RaiseItUp, a multi-phased initiative that empowers and supports women at a time when COVID-19 threatens to be the biggest setback to gender equality in a decade1.

Secret debuted a powerful campaign video during the WNBA finals, written and directed by two dynamic Black women. The commercial features an original script by poet, author and activist, Jasmine Mans. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of Secret’s pledge to donate an additional $1 million in support of equality programs, the brand is taking immediate action in partnership with YWCA USA to establish a “Secret Missions” fund that will provide direct assistance to women. These “Secret Missions” will focus on childcare, career development and other key areas that make a difference in the lives of women and their families.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women and even further increased inequalities in opportunities and income for multicultural women,” said Freddy Bharucha, Senior Vice President, North America & Global Personal Care, Procter & Gamble. “Secret is proud to step up, in partnership with the YWCA, to provide assistance and opportunities to the women who need it the most. Together, we will #RaiseItUp for women everywhere.”

According to McKinsey & Company’s Women in the Workplace 2020 study, women—especially Black women and women of color—are more likely to have been laid off or furloughed during the COVID-19 crisis,2 stalling their careers and jeopardizing their financial security. In fact, the Department of Labor stated that out of the 700,000+ jobs that were eliminated in the first wave of pandemic layoffs, nearly 60 percent were held by women.3 Similarly, one in three mothers has considered leaving the workforce or downshifting her career since the pandemic, with household responsibilities, childcare and home-schooling listed as top contributing factors.

The 2020 pandemic has exacerbated many of the things women already face, and they have been shouldering the weight of the challenges brought on this year,” said Sara Saunders, Senior Brand Director, Secret & Gillette. “Through our #RaiseItUp initiative, we aim to not only celebrate the strength and resilience of women but also take meaningful action to support them in the areas of their life that mean the most.”

