 

Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 18:19  |  46   |   |   

- Fideuram - ISP PB will acquire a 69% interest in REYL and contribute to REYL its wholly-owned Swiss banking subsidiary Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval

- Following the transaction, the combined bank will remain headquartered in Geneva and will count close to 400 employees, AUM of over CHF 18 Bln and regulatory shareholders' equity of about CHF 250 Mln

- Implementation of joint long-term strategic plan encompassing all REYL business lines

MILAN and GENEVA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking (Fideuram - ISP PB), the private bank division of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group and REYL & Cie SA (REYL), an independent and diversified banking group headquartered in Geneva, announce they have agreed on the terms of a strategic partnership by which Fideuram - ISP PB will acquire a 69% interest in REYL and will contribute to REYL its wholly-owned Swiss bank subsidiary Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval (ISPBM).

Tommaso Corcos, CEO of Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking

 

Following the closing of the transaction – which is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to be completed within the first half of 2021 – ISPBM will be merged into REYL, creating a sizeable international private banking group headquartered in Geneva with close to 400 employees, AUM of over CHF 18 Bln and regulatory shareholders' equity of about CHF 250 Mln. In addition to Switzerland, the bank will be present in the EU, Latin America, the Middle East and the Far East.

The partnership will enable Fideuram - ISP PB to strengthen its international private banking activities, especially in promising growth areas and to continue playing a leading role in the ongoing consolidation of the Swiss financial sector. It also confirms the choice of Switzerland as the headquarter of the international private banking activities of Fideuram - ISP PB and adds significant scale to its existing presence in the country. With its distinctive track record, leading domestic private banking footprint and overall financial strength, Fideuram - ISP PB offers REYL a strong cultural fit and multiple growth catalysts whilst safeguarding its entrepreneurial DNA and innovative business model.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and ...
Sectra and Greater Manchester sign deal for one of the largest region-wide imaging initiatives in ...
European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced ...
Social capitalism is at the peak of the trend: in a period of social upheaval, Igor Rybakov and other billionaires launch social preschool program
Your.MD closes $30 million Series A round led by RB to grow its self-care platform Healthily
NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
REC Group kicks off REConstruct program bringing clean energy to communities affected by natural ...
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease