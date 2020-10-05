Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic Partnership

- Following the transaction, the combined bank will remain headquartered in Geneva and will count close to 400 employees, AUM of over CHF 18 Bln and regulatory shareholders' equity of about CHF 250 Mln

- Implementation of joint long-term strategic plan encompassing all REYL business lines

MILAN and GENEVA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking (Fideuram - ISP PB), the private bank division of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group and REYL & Cie SA (REYL), an independent and diversified banking group headquartered in Geneva, announce they have agreed on the terms of a strategic partnership by which Fideuram - ISP PB will acquire a 69% interest in REYL and will contribute to REYL its wholly-owned Swiss bank subsidiary Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval (ISPBM).

Following the closing of the transaction – which is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to be completed within the first half of 2021 – ISPBM will be merged into REYL, creating a sizeable international private banking group headquartered in Geneva with close to 400 employees, AUM of over CHF 18 Bln and regulatory shareholders' equity of about CHF 250 Mln. In addition to Switzerland, the bank will be present in the EU, Latin America, the Middle East and the Far East.

The partnership will enable Fideuram - ISP PB to strengthen its international private banking activities, especially in promising growth areas and to continue playing a leading role in the ongoing consolidation of the Swiss financial sector. It also confirms the choice of Switzerland as the headquarter of the international private banking activities of Fideuram - ISP PB and adds significant scale to its existing presence in the country. With its distinctive track record, leading domestic private banking footprint and overall financial strength, Fideuram - ISP PB offers REYL a strong cultural fit and multiple growth catalysts whilst safeguarding its entrepreneurial DNA and innovative business model.