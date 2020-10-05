 

Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN):

What:

Amazon reported Vu Anh Nguyen to authorities in July 2020 for falsely issuing refunds for products ordered on Amazon.com to himself and his associates. Amazon has systems and processes in place to mitigate misuse of our tools, and to monitor and detect suspicious behavior. Amazon’s systems identified the suspicious refunds and Amazon conducted a thorough investigation. Nguyen’s employment was immediately terminated and Amazon reported the case to law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday brought charges against Nguyen for federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The formal federal complaint can be found on the US Government Public Access to Court Electronic Record (PACER) site, under U.S. v. Vu Anh Nguyen (Case: 2:20-mj-08266). Subscription required.

Statement from Amazon:

We thank the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their swift work to hold this fraudster accountable. There is no place for misconduct or fraud at Amazon. We hold our employees to a high bar, have systems in place to proactively prevent fraud, continue to monitor activity, and will pursue all measures to protect our store and hold bad actors accountable.

Amazon has an extensive history of taking action to hold bad actors accountable for fraud and abuse:

 

