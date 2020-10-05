WISeKey to Hold a Webinar on AIoT and Cybersecurity in the COVID-19 Age: Cybersecurity, IoT, Security, Rapid Scalability and AI for Clinical Assays, Diagnostics and COVID Test Devices

Geneva, Switzerland – October 5, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that its new webinar focusing on the AIoT and Cybersecurity during COVID-19 global pandemic will be held on October 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET.

Interested parties can be register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G12FaxOrQUqKHz-Wa04oEA .

During the Webinar WISekey will introduce the WIShelter SafePass is a suite of cutting-edge eHealth secure services combining WISeID to ensure users’ privacy, security and safety whilst providing access to diagnostics, vaccine education and necessary medical services and data.

The new digital identity diagnostic platform enables the rapid testing of millions of people and thus enables real-time monitoring of the spread of the disease within the population. By connecting the digital sensor to a secure database, new regional hotspots of the virus spread can be recognized in real time and immediately contained.

Disruptive Digital technologies are being harnessed to support the international public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide, including population surveillance, people identification, contact tracing, authentication of testing devices and evaluation of interventions on the basis of mobility data and communication with the public.

These rapid responses leverage billions of IoT connected devices, relatively low-cost computing resources and advances in machine learning and natural language processing

This Webinar aims to capture the breadth of disruptive digital innovations for the public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide and their limitations, and barriers to their implementation, including legal, ethical and privacy barriers, as well as organizational and workforce barriers.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WIShelter SafePass mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.