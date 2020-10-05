 

NB Private Equity Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 34,016 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr von Hodenberg holds 37,898 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.09 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 34,016 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following this transaction, Mrs von Hodenberg holds 37,898 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.09 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code
GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)    GBP 9.76735

Volume(s)     34,016

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume    34,016
- Price    GBP 9.76735 pence per share
- Principal Amount    GBP 332,246.18

e) Date of the transaction

1 October 2020

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Yvonne von Hodenberg


Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code
GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)    GBP 9.76735

Volume(s)    34,016

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume    34,016
- Price    GBP 9.76735 pence per share
- Principal Amount    GBP 332,246.18


e) Date of the transaction

1 October 2020


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


