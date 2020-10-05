The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results via Webcast
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2020 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 12, 2020.
To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
