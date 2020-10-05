 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Precigen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 18:58  |  29   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Precigen, Inc. (“Precigen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC announced a cease-and-desist order against Precigen on September 25, 2020. The order focuses on the “inaccurate reports concerning the company’s purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (‘MBC’) program.” The SEC notes that Precigen, operating under the name Intrexon at the time, “was primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas.” The SEC also stated that the Company “pitched the MBC program privately to numerous potential business partners over the course of 2017 and 2018. A number of these potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization. Intrexon has not yet found a partner for the MBC program.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Precigen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar Today, October ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:47 Uhr
PGEN INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation for Violations of the Securities Laws
03.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) on Behalf of Investors
02.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Precigen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) on Behalf of Investors
02.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) on Behalf of Investors
02.10.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation – PGEN, XON