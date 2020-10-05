Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Top 100 Trucker

 

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized as a 2020 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics for the fifth consecutive year.

“Our team of associates and professional drivers always strive to provide the best service to our customers,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “This past year presented challenges like we have never seen before, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s ability to continually focus on safe, on-time delivery. Our diversified portfolio, customer service and focus on Werner EDGE technology and innovation is what keeps Werner as an industry leader in transportation.”   

The Top 100 Truckers list is a resource guide that provides an in-depth index of carriers that match shippers’ diverse needs. Each year, Inbound Logistics selects the leading transportation providers after evaluating credentials, conducting personal interviews and completing online research. This year, Inbound Logistics editors selected the Top 100 from more than 300 service providers. The 2020 Top 100 Truckers list can be found in alphabetical order here.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com 


