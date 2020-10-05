 

First Farmers Financial Corp. acquires new branch location in Hamilton County, Indiana.

Cicero location of First Farmers Bank & Trust set to open in the 4th quarter of 2020

Converse, IN, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cicero location of First Farmers Bank & Trust set to open in the 4th quarter of 2020 located at 1100 S. Peru Street in Cicero, IN.  The facility is expected to open as a full-service location in early December, pending regulatory approval. Previously owned and occupied by another bank, the 2,500 square foot location will have at least 5 full time employees and will offer deposit and lending capabilities with full service drive-up and ATM access. Extensive interior renovation will be taking place at the location prior to opening through Mitsch Design of Carmel.  First Farmers will be the only banking location in Cicero based in Indiana and is expected to offer lobby hours 9am-4pm Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm on Friday and drive up hours 8am-5pm Monday through Thursday, 8am-6pm on Friday, and 9am-Noon on Saturday. “We are incredibly excited to be opening in the town of Cicero and are looking forward to becoming a partner in the entire community.  The convenient location will benefit our existing clients in the area and offer us the opportunity to grow in a vibrant market.”, Gene Miles, Chief Executive Officer, First Farmers Bank & Trust

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. 

