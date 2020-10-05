 

DGAP-DD SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2020, 19:37  |  29   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2020 / 19:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A19Y072

b) Nature of the transaction
S. Weber has declared to the Company that he will exercise his conversion right.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63109  05.10.2020 

Seite 1 von 2
Wertpapier


