DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schaeffler to refinance upcoming debt maturities 05.10.2020 / 19:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Issuance proceeds to be used for refinancing of upcoming debt maturities

- Treasury management exercise results in enhanced debt maturity profile for the Schaeffler Group

HERZOGENAURACH | October 5, 2020 | The global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler today successfully placed corporate bonds with a total volume of EUR 1.5 billion with international investors. The bond placement was carried out under the debt issuance program of Schaeffler AG and comprises two tranches:

EUR 750 million 2.750 % bond, due 2025

EUR 750 million 3.375 % bond, due 2028

Because of strong investor demand, the bond placement was several times oversubscribed.

The proceeds from the new bond issue will be used for the proactive early refinancing of existing debt. In this context, holders of a EUR 750 million bond with maturity in 2022 have received a redemption offer. A bank loan of approximately EUR 238 million, maturing in December 2022, is also to be repaid. Finally, it is planned to call a EUR 600 million bond issued by Schaeffler Finance B.V. early.

"Today's bond issuance by the Schaeffler Group is a proactive treasury management exercise to refinance upcoming debt maturities," said Dr. Klaus Patzak, CFO of Schaeffler AG. "Full implementation of the transaction will enhance the company's debt maturity profile. The next major maturity will then not fall until 2024."

Settlement of the new bonds is planned for October 12, 2020. The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Schaeffler mandated Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to manage the placement as active joint bookrunners.