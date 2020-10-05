USANA Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that third quarter results will be released after the close of market Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post a “Management Commentary, Results and Outlook” document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. The following morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.