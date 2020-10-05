 

Q4 2020 Operational Update, Recovery of a 63.88 Carat Diamond at Oena and Joint Venture With Gumrock Mining

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to provide a production and operational update for the period 1 June 2020 to 31 August 2020 (Q4 2020) on its project portfolio located in South Africa.

Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa

Production at the Oena Diamond Mine during Q4, 2020 operated normally and during the period a 63.88 carat diamond, the largest diamond recovered by Southstone, was recovered. In addition, a 42.06 carat and 31.14 carat diamond were recovered and sold. There is one mining contractor on site using eight (8) pan plants to process run of mine (“ROM”) material and one Bourevestnik (“BVX”) unit used for diamond recovery. Production results for Q4:

  Carats Produced Number of Diamonds US $ / carat average
Q4 2020 ROM 479.9 145 1,988

The Oena Diamond Mine continues to produce very large and high-quality diamonds as summarized below.

Top 10 Diamonds by Value per Carat for Q2, 2020
Diamond Diamond Size (carats) Sold Price US $ US $ / carat
1 42.06 $338'583 $8'050
2 63.88 $256'111 $4'009
3 12.36 $45'000 $3'641
4 6.02 $14'900 $2'475
5 8.18 $18'888 $2'309
6 5.01 $10'400 $2'076
7 3.66 $7'398 $2'021
8 31.14 $60'160 $1'932
9 2.66 $5'054 $1'900
10 8.75 $15'700 $1'794

Gumrock Mining (Pty) Ltd Joint Venture, Republic of South Africa

