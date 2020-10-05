 

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). ServiceNow was evaluated for its App Engine low-code solution built on the Now Platform, and recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, which, as stated by ServiceNow, validates the company’s leadership and investment in low-code application development.

According to Gartner, “By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms.”1

In a time when businesses are forced to digitally transform to survive, the ServiceNow App Engine enables citizen developers to deliver digital services faster and at cross-enterprise scale without complexity. The company’s platform approach to low-code enables teams to embrace enterprise-grade application development with required governance and built-in reliability, security, data protections and scalability.

“While COVID-19 forced a fundamental shift in the way we work, many companies have been able to not only maintain, but accelerate operations with minimal disruption through low-code/no code solutions,” said Josh Kahn, VP & GM, Platform Business Unit, ServiceNow. “The pandemic has created urgency for teams to constantly innovate and remain nimble during this uncertain time. We’re seeing our customers across every industry leverage the power of App Engine to deliver workflow apps to meet critical business needs.”

With the Now Platform as its foundation, App Engine allows developers of all levels – as well as employees outside of engineering or IT organizations who have never developed before – to quickly create and realize value from low-code applications. Key benefits of the ServiceNow App Engine include:

  • Speed – developer productivity to build richer apps: Faster time to deliver complex end-to-end digital service apps, leveraging unique and pluggable platform features purpose-built for both the service consumers and the knowledge workers behind the service.
  • Agility – reuse with more builders on fusion teams: Uniquely supports seamless collaboration in the innovation process between line of business teams and IT, leveraging an integrated development environment for both low and pro code developers, and strong support for delegated administration.
  • Experience – consistent, consumer-grade, and multi-channel OOTB: Empowers businesses to deliver all applications, from simple departmental usage to complex AI-powered digital service apps, on a single experience platform, with familiar, modern experiences end users know and love.
  • Trust – scalable, secure with proven IT governance for LOB adoption: Customers already rely on ServiceNow for IT Service Delivery. Customers are now taking what works well for IT and applying it to the entire enterprise. This includes the adoption of both ServiceNow’s prebuilt customer and employee workflows and building custom workflows with App Engine, leveraging a common platform, data model and architecture.

To accommodate key requirements of digitizing work for modern enterprises, App Engine provides citizen and pro developers access to easy-to-use tools equipped with powerful functional depth including low-code process automation, workflow, mobile, integrations, and AI and machine learning.

