ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market close on October 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on October 28 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com and will be available for replay.

