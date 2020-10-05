 

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Member Banks Contribute More Than $260K to High-Need Schools in Our Communities

Dubuque, IA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 5, 2020 — Dubuque, IA — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) and its member banks announced contributions totaling more than $260,000 to high-need schools in the communities they serve.

“Today is World Teachers’ Day, dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging time for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, each member bank donated $20,000 to a high-need school in its community and Heartland contributed additional funds.

“Whether learning is taking place in the classroom or remotely, the burden and added expense for teachers and schools due to COVID-19 is enormous,” said Lee. “There’s a particular need for PPE and technology and our assistance can help schools purchase these items.”

Heartland’s mission is to enrich lives in its communities. Earlier this year Heartland and its member banks contributed $1.2 million to nonprofit organizations in their communities that are leading the response to challenges created by COVID-19. 

Heartland and its member banks are proud to make contributions to the following schools:

Arizona Bank & Trust Academy of Math & Science - Camelback
Bank of Blue Valley Fairview Elementary School
Citywide Banks Wyatt Academy
Dubuque Bank and Trust Prescott Elementary School
FirstBank & Trust Tahoka Elementary Campus
Illinois Bank & Trust Lewis Lemon Elementary School
Minnesota Bank & Trust Noble Academy
New Mexico Bank & Trust Dolores Gonzales Elementary School
Premier Valley Bank Roosevelt High
Rocky Mountain Bank Hyalite Elementary
Wisconsin Bank & Trust Toki Middle School

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org
We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

