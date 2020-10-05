 

Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE - PKE) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 11:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is 844-466-4114 in the United States and Canada and 765-507-2654 in other countries and the required passcode is 8867788.

A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ozuh39n 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 8, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 404-537-3406 in other countries and entering passcode 8867788 and will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ozuh39n.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s web site at http://www.parkaerospace.com/investor/investor.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto
(316) 283-6500

 




